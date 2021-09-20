Death Notices for Laois - Monday, September 20, 2021

Liam Young - Rosenallis

The death took place on Sunday, September 19 of Liam Young of Meelick, Rosenallis.



Died peacefully at Droimnin Nursing Home, Laois. Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret, mother Mary, father John and brother Sean. Deeply regretted by his family, Derek, Eugene, Edel, Melissa, Cyril, granddaughters India, Severine, Pixie, Amelie, Alessia and Ophelia, grandsons Xavier, Jude and Boden brothers and sisters, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in his home from 5pm Monday. Recital of the rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St Brigid's Church, Rosenallis on Tuesday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards to St Brigid's Cemetery.

Brigid Dolan - Crettyard

The death took place on Saturday, September 18 of Brigid Dolan (née McDonald) of 2 Burrin Manor, Tullow Road, Carlow and formerly of Doonane, Crettyard and London, England.

Peacefully, in St Columba’s Hospital, Thomastown, Co.Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of the late John and cherished sister of Mary Deevy (Cruttenclough, Bilboa, Co Carlow) and the late Edward. She will be sadly missed by her loving sister, sister-in-law Kathleen McDonald, the Dolan family (Cavan), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, on Monday from 5pm with Prayers at 7pm.

Removal from there on Tuesday at 11.15am to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

The Capacity of Carpenters Funeral Home and The Cathedral of the Assumption is limited to 50%, but the Funeral Mass can be viewed at the following link: https://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

Irene Delaney - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Friday, September 17 of Irene Delaney (née Rafter) of Skeirke, Borris-in-Ossory.

Peacefully at St. James's Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her sons Padraig, Joseph and Micheál and Lisa, grandchildren Josh and Amelia, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Canice's Church, Borris-in-Ossory (live streamed on Borris-in-Ossory Facebook page) followed by burial in Derrinsallagh Cemetery Borris-in-Ossory. Please adhere to the COVID-19 Directive.

Grace O'Brien - Emo

The death took place on Friday, September 17 of Grace O'Brien (née O'Toole) of Glasthule Road, Co. Dublin formerly Cross, Co. Mayo and Emo.

Peacefully, at her home. Grace, beloved wife of the late Michael (Glasthule Dairy), much loved mother of Peter, Terence, Michael and Grainne and loving sister of Muriel. Predeceased by her brothers Martin, Willie, Terence and her sister Delores.

Grace will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all her family, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, partners, her adored grandchildren, great grandchild, sister-in-law Nuala, brothers-in-law Luke and John, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

Grace’s Funeral will take place, under current Government guidelines on Monday at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Glasthule, and can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/glasthule followed by burial in Deans Grange Cemetery.

