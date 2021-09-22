Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Michael Maher - Cullohill
The death took place on Sunday, September 19 of Michael (Mick) Maher of Ross Cottage, Cullohill.
Peacefully, in the loving care of the doctors and nurses of St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his mother and father, brother John, sisters Kitty Ann and Mary. Sadly missed by his 13 nephews and nieces and his loving and caring neighbours and friends.
Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow, from 4pm on Tuesday evening with Rosary at 7pm. Removal to St Tighernach's Church, Cullohill, on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in Aughmacart Cemetery.
The funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger
Liam Young - Rosenallis
The death took place on Sunday, September 19 of Liam Young of Meelick, Rosenallis.
Died peacefully at Droimnin Nursing Home, Laois. Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret, mother Mary, father John and brother Sean. Deeply regretted by his family, Derek, Eugene, Edel, Melissa, Cyril, granddaughters India, Severine, Pixie, Amelie, Alessia and Ophelia, grandsons Xavier, Jude and Boden brothers and sisters, neighbours, relatives and friends.
Reposing in his home from 5pm Monday. Recital of the rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St Brigid's Church, Rosenallis on Tuesday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards to St Brigid's Cemetery.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.