Death Notices for Laois - Monday, November 8, 2021

Virginia Conroy - Stradbally and Errill

The death took place on Sunday, November 7 of Virginia Conroy (née Keane) of 6 Court View, Stradbally, and formerly 7 Village View, Errill.

Peacefully at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her beloved husband Noel and her adoring parents, Lucy and John. Deeply regretted by her loving family and her children, Liam, Michael and Mary, grandchildren Tyler and Ava, brothers Eamonn, Sean, Michael, Bobby, Laurence and Alex, sisters Grace, Lucy, Breda, Caroline, Veronica and Mary-Jane, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, extended family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Carol Miller - Ballickmoyler and Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, November 7 of Carol Miller (née O'Connor) of Ballickmoyler and formerly of Portlaoise.

Wife of the late Bobby Miller, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved partner of Willie Mahon and much-loved mother of Barry, Alison, Anna and Grace and adored nana of Ruby and Marnie. Carol will be dearly missed by her sisters Ber and Maeve as well as her partner, son, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Kevin and Alan, Barry’s partner Kirsty and Grace’s partner Tom. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.



Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at the Mater Misericordiae Hospital and the community palliative care team who looked after her so well.



Reposing at her residence on Monday. (Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing). Removal at 1.30pm on Tuesday afternoon to arrive at St. Abban's Church, Killeen, for Requiem Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Morris - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, Novembe 6 of Mary Morris (née Carroll) of The Grange, Borris Rd, Portlaoise.

Beloved wife of John and much loved mother of David, Owen, Laura, Hugh and Anna. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces & nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday from 1pm to 7pm with Rosary recital at 6.3pm. Removal on Tuesday to St Peter & Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Peter & Paul's Cemetery.

Barry Kilshaw - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, November 6 of Barry Kilshaw of Cullenagh, Portlaoise and late of St. Helens Lancashire England.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Martina, daughter Sharon, son Martin and his partner Richard, son-in-law Eoin, grandchildren Marty and Malachy, brother John, sister Carol, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving to Newlands Cross Crematorium for 1pm service on Monday.

Patrick Coss - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, November 5 of Patrick (Markey) Coss of Twoomey Park, Mountmellick.



Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary and daughters Patricia Catterall (England), Alice Jones (England), Michelle Dunne (Ballybrittas), and Orla, brothers Brendan, Michael, Eddie, Peter (Galway), and Raymond (Portarlington), his very good friends his sons-in-law Chris, Kevin and Richard, nieces and nephews, his adored grandchildren Róisin, Cáelin, Laoisa, and Clayton brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Noel Ryan - Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, November 5 of Noel Ryan of Factory Street, Mountrath.



At the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore, recently predeceased by his son Noel and brother Martin. Beloved husband of Helen and dear father to Kelly and Donal, deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughter, son, grandchildren Fayé and Thomas, Donal's partner Heather, sisters Mary and Kathleen, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath on Saturday and Sunday evening from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm each evening (all those attending are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines). Removal on Monday morning at 9.20am from his home (Factory Street), to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath (eircode R32 EC61), for Requiem Mass at 10am, (under new government guidelines the capacity of the cis limited to 50%), followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery Mountrath.

Noel's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the www.mountrathparish.ie

Celsus Fennell - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, November 5 of Celsus Fennell of Castleknock, Dublin 15, and Navan Road, Dublin 7 and formerly of Portlaoise.

Peacefully, after a short illness and in the care of the staff at The Bons Secour Hospital, Glasnevin. Beloved husband of Valerie (Val) and much loved father of David and Anne; sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren Connor, Darragh, Laoise, Eoin, John, Ciaran, Ruari and Aoibhinn, son-in-law Dermot, daughter-in-law Rachel, brother Gay, sisters Pam, Joan, Katherine and Dolores, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Blanchardstown on Monday evening between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of Our Lady Help of Christian, Navan Road arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton.