Death Notices for Laois - Friday, November 12, 2021

Eamonn Wheatley - Crettyard

The death took place on Thursday, November 11 of Eamonn Wheatley of Doonane, Crettyard.



Predeceased by his parents Bernard and Sarah, sister-in-law Kathleen, brother-in-law Mick and grand-nephew Murt. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Patsy and Eugene, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Rose, Betty and Brigid, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his brother Eugene's residence (R93 X2N7) on Friday from 3pm. (Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing).

Removal at 7pm on Friday evening to arrive at St. Abban's Church, Doonane (R93 AT86) for prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday morning. The mass will be livestreamed, see link https://laoisfuneralslive.com/f1rc56 Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Carmel Mary Prendergast - Durrow

The death took place on Sunday, October 24 of Carmel Mary Prendergast (née Kenna) of 17 Hall Close, Kilsby Rugby and formerly from The Swan Road, Durrow.

Peacefully in her 84th year after a short illness borne with great courage and diginity. Predeceased by her brothers Sean, Seamus, Tom and Michael, deeply regretted by her loving husband Brendan and sister Bonnie, adoring nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and large circle of friends in North Hampton and her home town of Durrow.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, 18th November 2021, at 1pm in St Augustine's Catholic Church, 32 London Road, Daventry, Northants NNH4BZ.

Maureen Rochford - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, November 9 of Maureen Rochford (née Delaney) of Emmet Street, Mountmellick.



In her 100th year (27th January 1922 - 9th November 2021). Peacefully at home in the presence of her loving family and carers. Predeceased by her beloved husband Bernard and daughter-in-law Margaret. Much loved and cherished by her sons and daughters Ray, Helen, Gerard, Catherine, Feargal, Mary and Bernardine, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sisters Sr Elizabeth OP and Bridie Hourigan, her daughters-in-law Ann (Lower Forest), Leisha and Ann (Killeagh), her sons-in-law Matt Merrick, Vincent Gorman and John Nallen, her sisters-in-law Lily Morgan and Eileen Prior, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Maureen’s long and blessed life will be celebrated at her funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St. Joseph’s Parish Church (leaving her home at 10.30am) followed by burial afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed via the parish webcam (https://www.mountmellickparish.ie/). Strict COVID-19 protocols must be adhered to.