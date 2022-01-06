Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, January 6, 2022

Ann Fleming - The Swan

The death took place on Tuesday, January 4 of Ann Fleming of 'The Swan House', The Swan, Wolfhill.



Peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff at Peamount Health Care, Newcastle, Co. Dublin and formerly in the care of The Sisters of Charity, Navan Road, Dublin. Predeceased by her father and mother John and Peg. Deeply regretted by her brothers and sisters Mary, Lazerian, Jim, Padraig, Leo, Margaret, Seán, Brendan and Joseph, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy at 12.15pm on Thursday afternoon, to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Wolfhill, for Requiem Mass at 1pm. The Mass will be livestreamed, see link ballyadamsparish. Burial afterwards in Clogh Cemetery.

George Cobbe - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, January 4 of George Cobbe of Kilbride, Portarlington.



Peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Previously in the loving care of the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Deeply regretted by his loving relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Thursday evening from 7pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 11.20am (travelling via Main Street) arriving St John's Church, Coolbanagher for Funeral Service at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Mary Keane - Errill

The death took place on Saturday, January 1 of Mary (Molly) Keane (née Brennan) of Brockry, Errill, and formerly Revanagh, Castlewarren, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the tender care of the nurses and staff of Killerig Nursing Home, Co. Carlow. Pre-deceased by her husband John (Jack), infant son Martin-Oliver and her sister Nan Heffernan. Sadly mourned by her family, daughter Maureen, her sons Martin, Michael, Sean (John), Kevin, Joe and Brendan, son-in-law Liam O'Dea, daughters-in-law Margaret, Melanie, Mary, Pauline, Ann-Marie and Siobhán, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sister Cissie Comerford, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Removal from Brockry, Errill on Friday morning at 10.30am to St. Canice's Church, Borris-in-Ossory via Killasmeestia and Green Roads, for funeral mass at 11am followed by interment in Derrinsallagh Cemetery, Borris-in-Ossory. Please adhere to the COVID-19 Directive regarding public gathering etiquette.

The Keane family would like to thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

Patrick Keenan - Raheen

The death took place on Thursday, December 2 of Patrick Keenan of Raheen.



At Northwick Park Hospital, Harrow. Patrick was much loved and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at Breakspear Crematorium on Friday, 7th January at 12 noon. Funeral to follow in Raheen.

Webcast details can be found at: https://patrickkeenan.muchloved.com/