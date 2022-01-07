Search

07 Jan 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Friday, January 7, 2022

George Cobbe - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, January 4 of George Cobbe of Kilbride, Portarlington. 

Peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Previously in the loving care of the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Deeply regretted by his loving relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Thursday evening from 7pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 11.20am (travelling via Main Street) arriving St John's Church, Coolbanagher for Funeral Service at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Mary Keane - Errill

The death took place on Saturday, January 1 of Mary (Molly) Keane (née Brennan) of Brockry, Errill, and formerly Revanagh, Castlewarren, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the tender care of the nurses and staff of Killerig Nursing Home, Co. Carlow. Pre-deceased by her husband John (Jack), infant son Martin-Oliver and her sister Nan Heffernan. Sadly mourned by her family, daughter Maureen, her sons Martin, Michael, Sean (John), Kevin, Joe and Brendan, son-in-law Liam O'Dea, daughters-in-law Margaret, Melanie, Mary, Pauline, Ann-Marie and Siobhán, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sister Cissie Comerford, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Removal from Brockry, Errill on Friday morning at 10.30am to St. Canice's Church, Borris-in-Ossory via Killasmeestia and Green Roads, for funeral Mass at 11am followed by interment in Derrinsallagh Cemetery, Borris-in-Ossory. Please adhere to the COVID-19 Directive regarding public gathering etiquette. 

The Keane family would like to thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

Patrick Keenan - Raheen

The death took place on Thursday, December 2 of Patrick Keenan of Raheen. 

At Northwick Park Hospital, Harrow. Patrick was much loved and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at Breakspear Crematorium on Friday, 7th January at 12 noon. Funeral to follow in Raheen.

Webcast details can be found at: https://patrickkeenan.muchloved.com/

Zdzaslaw Gronowski - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, December 20 of Zdzaslaw Gronowski of Bianconi Way, Portlaoise. 

Suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving son Tomasz, daughters Katarzyna, Sylwia, Edyta and Honorata, and all his extended family.

 Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8 pm. Prayers will be recited at 7pm. Cremation will take place on Friday. A Memorial Mass for Zdzaslaw will take place in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise on this coming Monday at 12 noon. It may be viewed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Ashes will be interred afterwards in SS Peter and Pauls Cemetery, Portlaoise. Zdzaslaw's family would like to extend an heartfelt to all their friends who offered them such great support during this difficult time.
 
 
Date Published: Thursday 6th January 2022
Date of Death: Monday 20th December 2021

