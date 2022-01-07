Portlaoise and Laois mourn passing of Johnny O'Brien - 'a true son of the town'

The death has taken place of Johnny O’Brien of the Old Knockmay Road, Portlaoise

Described as a “true son of the town” Johnny died at Portlaoise Regional Hospital surrounded by his family on Friday, January 7.

He published his 11th book on Portlaoise titled ‘A Trip Down Memory Lane’ in December 2019.

The O’Brien family are well known in the transport and news vendor industries.

Johnny published his first book, Glimpses of Portlaoise (part one) in 1993. Shortly thereafter, he was seriously hurt in a road accident.

Willpower, and the devotion of his wife Maura and family, helped to get him back on the road in a battery-powered wheelchair.

Far and wide he ranged, collecting old photographs, and from these he compiled book after book. He donated the photos to the County Library archives, where they are now a valuable source material for researchers and historians.

At the launch of his 11th book, Msgr John Byrne described him as “a bit of a legend.”

Mgr Byrne, paraphrased Shakespeare, and said Johnny had “done Portlaoise and Laois some service.”

He said Johnny had made the best of what he had following his accident. A lesser man might not have done so.

Johnny and Maura were married for 66 years.

He is survived by Maura and his family Tony, Richard, Christina (Timmons), Maureen (Ryan) and John. He is also deeply regretted by his brother Billy, sisters in law Joan and Marie, daughters in law Martina, Margaret, Francis, sons in law Joe and Liam, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence this Saturday evening with house private on Monday morning.

Removal on Monday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 1.30pm Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.