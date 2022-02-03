Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, February 3, 2022

Rita Fitzpatrick - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, February 2 of Rita Fitzpatrick of Esker, Mountmellick.



Peacefully in her home, at Esker, Mountmellick. Predeceased by her husband Sean, brothers Tom, Sean and Pat, her sister Marie and her daughter in law Sheila, she is mourned by her sister Philomena, her children John, Mary, Frances, Grace, Noel and Josephine, her daughter in law Geraldine, her sons-in-law Robert, Liam, Willie and Patrick, her brother in law P.J., her sisters in law Bernie, Ettie and Sadie, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, wonderful neighbours and everyone in her care team.

Reposing in her home this evening from 6pm. Recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Reposing in her home on Thursday until removal at 7pm to arrive in St. Fintan’s Church, Ballyfin at 7.30pm. Rita’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 4th, at 11am followed by her burial in the new cemetery in Ballyfin.

John Scully - Timahoe

The death took place on Wednesday, February 2 of John Scully of The Pike, Timahoe.



Peacefully in the company of his loving family. John will be sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, daughter Claire, sons Ger, Brian and Sean. Adored grandfather to his seven grandchildren. Deeply regretted by his daughters in law, son in law, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.



Michael O'Rourke - Clogrennane

The death took place on Wednesday, February 2 of Michael O'Rourke of Clogrennane, Carlow.



Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at his home. Beloved husband of the late Annie and much loved father of Valerie, Desmond, Brian, Collette, Siobhan, Micheal, Debbie, Michelle and Declan. He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode R93 N2Y3) all day on Friday with Prayers at 8pm that evening.

Removal from there on Saturday at 10.30am, to The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael’s funeral Mass can be viewed on The Holy Cross Church, online streaming service by using the following link https://www.facebook.com/GraiguecullenKilleshin/

Kathleen Seale - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, January 31 of Kathleen Seale (née Collier) of Clonenagh, Mountrath.



Following a tragic accident. Beloved wife of Gerry and much-loved mother of Adrian, Colm, David and Kathy. She will be greatly missed by her family, sisters Eilish and Mairead, brothers John Joe and Harry, brother-in-law Tony, nephews, nieces and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Reposing at home (R32 R802) on Thursday afternoon from 3pm. Removal on Friday morning (4th February) to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St. Fintan's Cemetery.

Kathleen's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on www.mountrathparish.ie

Family flowers only please. All donations to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Those attending the funeral are asked to wear masks and refrain from hand-shaking in accordance with Covid protocols.

Elizabeth Hamm - Ballinakill

The death has taken place of Elizabeth Hamm (née Martin) of The Square, Ballinakill and Athlone.



Elizabeth died at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late William. Deeply regretted by her loving sons PJ, Willie, Peter, Seamus, Eugene and Michael, daughters Bridget and Eileen, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 6pm on Tuesday evening. Rosary on Tuesday and Wednesday evening at 8pm. Removal from her residence on Thursday morning at 11.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Ballinakill for Requiem Mass at 12 oc.

Mass can be viewed on the link https://www.ballinakillknockparish.com/ Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Myra Feeney - Wolfhill

The death took place on Sunday, January 30 of Myra Feeney (née Dignam) of Fairview, Dublin and late of Farnham, Wolfhill.

In the loving care of the staff of Beneavin Manor Nursing Home, Glasnevin; beloved wife of the late Daniel and loving sister of Olive, James, Patrick, Lillian and Christine and the late Kathleen and Desmond. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother-in-law Eddie, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand, on Wednesday. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in the Church of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Fairview, followed by Funeral to Glasnevin Crematorium.

Myra’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj3UCFuMmldV5BFlS5LxBNg

Jack Kelly - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, January 31 of Jack Kelly of Portnahinch, Portarlington.



Jack passed away peacefully in his 103rd year in the company of his loving family and in the excellent and tender care of the Management and staff in Oakdale Nursing Home Portarlington. Predeceased by his wife Mary Kate and daughter Ann. Sadly missed by his grandson David and his wife Claire, sister in-law Bridie, son in- law Jim, grandchildren Louise, Barry and Kevin, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm with recital of the rosary at 6.45pm. Removal by Whelehan Funeral Directors on Thursday morning at 10.40am to arrive at Saint Joseph’s Church, Mountmellick, for 11am Requiem Mass which will be streamed live on this link https://www.mountmellickparish.ie/. Interment to follow in Saint Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.

Current Covid restrictions apply. Face masks to be worn in the funeral home and in the church, please.

Seána Brennan - Ballyroan

The death took place on Saturday, January 29 of Seána Brennan of Newtown, Ballyroan, and Ballyragget.



Suddenly, after a short illness at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved partner of Liam Irwin. Deeply regretted by Liam, her mother Mary, sisters Majella and Teresa, aunt Betty, brothers in law Tommy and Robert, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Liam's residence (Ballyroan) on Tuesday with rosary at 7pm. Removal to her mother's residence (Greenview, Ballyragget) on Wednesday. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyragget, on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in St Finnan's Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger