Death Notices for Laois - Friday, February 11, 2022

Ger Bowe - Ballinakill

The death took place on Wednesday, February 9 of Ger Bowe of Moate, Ballinakill.



Suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his sister. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Mary Ann, daughter Aileen, son Kieran and their partners Aidan and Caoimhe, mother in law Nancy Gorman, brothers, sister, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St.Brigid's Church, Ballinakill. Mass can be viewed on the link ballinakillknockparish.com. Burial afterwards in St.Brigid's Cemetery.

Please adhere to Government guidelines. It would be appreciated: To wear masks and no handshaking. The family thank you for your support and understanding at this time.

Albert Rothwell - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Wednesday, February 9 of Albert (Bertie) Rothwell of Green Road, Abbeyleix.



After an illness, at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his much loved wife Violet, son Howard, grandchildren Sarah and Shane, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Leaving many happy memories behind.

Removal from his residence on Friday to Ballyroan Church, Main St., Ballyroan. (R32WP80) for 2pm Service. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Rothwell family would like to thank you for your help, support and understanding at this sad and difficult time. The family kindly request the house remain private.

Joseph Connolly - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, February 8 of Joseph (Joe) Connolly of Pine Villa, Portarlington and formerly of Dublin.

Unexpectedly at his home, after a long illness bravely borne. To the inexpressible grief of his heartbroken fiancée, Ann Marie. Will be forever and sadly missed by his sisters-in-law Patricia, Caroline, Catherine, Betty, Winnie and Adele, brothers-in-law Eddie, David, Eugene and Gerry, nieces, nephews, Laura and Gillian. Will also be very fondly remembered by his large circle of friends especially John Keenan a life long companion. Predeceased by his dad Joe and mam Pauline.

Reposing at his home in Portarlington on Wednesday and Thursday. (House Private on Friday morning Please). Removal from his residence on Friday at 12:50pm arriving Newlands Cross Crematorium for cremation service at 2:20pm.

Everyone is asked to adhere to current Covid 19 guidelines while attending the residence and Crematorium.

Joseph's Cremation Service will be streamed live.

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Sherry Shiel - Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, February 8 of Sherry Shiel of Ballaghmore, Stradbally.



Sherry passed away peacefully in the company of her family and friends. Sadly missed by her loving family husband Paul, sons Ryan and Tom, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Peter O'Brien - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, February 9 of Peter (Peadar) O`Brien of St Johns Sq, Portlaoise and formerly Millview.

In the tender care of the staff of Suncroft Nuring home. Kildare. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Rita. Loving brothers Noel, Tony, Gerry, Pacal and Thomas And Brian O `Neill. Bros in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces, relatives and former colleagues in Irish Rail.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Thursday from 7pm until 8pm. Funeral arriving at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon Mass on Friday. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Mass May be viewed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. House private, please.

The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Government Covid guidelines still to be observed. Those attending funeral are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.

Liam Devoy - Ballyroan

The death took place on Tuesday, February 8 of Liam Devoy of Ballyruin, Ballyroan.



Peacefully at home. Predeceased by his parents William and Mary, his sister Sheila, brothers Fintan, Dan and James. Liam will be sadly missed by his siblings Michael, Martin, Kitty and Seamus, his brothers in law Michael Cushen and Pat McAndrew, his sister in law Kathleen, his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Liam will be reposing from 5pm Friday evening in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyroan with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Saturday in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyroan followed by interment in the Old Cemetery behind the Church of the Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix.

Reenie England - Ballaghmore

The death took place on Monday, February 7 of Reenie (Catherine) England of Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory.

In the care of the Matron and staff of The Dean Maxwell Home Roscrea. Pre-deceased by her parents Kitty and Joe. Deeply regretted by her sisters Esther, Noreen and Celine, brothers Joseph, TF and Gerard, sisters-in-law Carole, Margaret and Marianne, brother-in-law Leo, nieces, nephews, relatives good neighbours and many many friends.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday afternoon from 5pm to 7pm for close friends and family. Private removal from her residence on Friday morning at 10.30am arriving St. Molua's Church, Ballaghmore for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Face Masks to be worn at all times at the residence and church please.