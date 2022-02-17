Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, February 17, 2022

Arthur Buckley - Coolrain

The death took place on Tuesday, February 15 of Arthur Buckley of Laurel Hill, Coolrain, and formerly Tarbert, Co. Kerry and ex. Coillte Forester.

Peacefully, at his residence surrounded by his broken hearted family. Pre deceased by his parents Thomas and Mary, his brothers Fr. Martin, Fr. Tim of the Holy Ghost Missionaries, Bill and his sister Kit. Deeply regretted by his loving and heartbroken wife Ann (nee Moloney) and his children Gerard, Yvonne, David, Eoghan, Ann Marie, Michael and Claire, his 20 adoring grandchildren, his sister Mary, sons in law, daughters in law, nieces and nephew, his neighbours and many life long friends.

Reposing at his home (R32XA72) from 3pm Friday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Feargal's Church, Camross for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday morning. Those attending the funeral are requested to wear face masks and refrain from handshaking. The mass can be viewed on the link below

https://www.facebook.com/Camross-Community-Pastoral-Council-109959173961930/



Mary Duggan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, February 15 of Mary Duggan (née Conroy) of Briar Lane, Mountmellick.



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in Portlaoise General Hospital. Pre deceased by her loving husband Brendan and daughter Carol. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael, Ray and Charlie, daughters Kay, Brenda, Martina and Sandra, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and her adored 25 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Predeceased by her brothers Tom, Padge and John deeply regretted by her sister Nancy, her nieces and nephews and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Thursday from 5pm. Recital of the rosary from 8pm. Removal from her home on Friday morning at 10:40am to St. Joseph's Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Moll's funeral can be lived streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie

Michael Gillick - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Monday, February 14 of Michael (Mick) Gillick of Monkstown, Dublin and Ballickmoyler.

Ex. Blackrock RFC. Peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

Son of the late Paddy and Eileen, father of Paul, Gary and Darragh. Brother of Jim, Pat, Phil and the late Tom (TJ). Sadly missed by his sons, brothers, sisters-in-law Sheila and Rosarii, nieces and nephews and all relatives and friends.

Mick will repose at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy (R14 TX26) from 8.30am on Sunday morning (February 20th) until removal at 9.30am, arriving at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sherry Shiel - Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, February 8 of Sherry Shiel of Ballaghmore, Stradbally.

Peacefully, in the company of her family and friends. Sadly missed by her loving family husband Paul, sons Ryan and Tom, relatives and friends.

Sherry will be Reposing in the Presentation Chapel, Stradbally on Friday evening 18th of February from 6pm to 9pm with recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday 19th at 10am in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally R32WRH9. Cremation to follow in Newlands Cross Cremetorium, Dublin at 1pm. Sherry cremation service will be live streamed on https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Current covid restrictions apply. Mask wearing in church and crematorium please. No flowers please.

The Shiel family would like to thank you for your Co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive and difficult time. Sherry's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.whelehanfunerals.com/sherry