Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Eilish Hennessy - Ballyroan

The death took place on Sunday, June 12 of Eilish Hennessy (née Kinsella) of Chapel Street, Ballyroan.



Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved sister of the late Margaret and James. Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Mortimer, son Eimhín, his partner Edel, daughters Múire, Anita and Trish, her partner Jamie, grandchildren Aubree and Jack, relatives, neighbours and close circle of friends.

Reposing at her home in Ballyroan this Tuesday evening (14th) from 3.30pm with rosary at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (15th) at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyroan followed by burial at St. Patrick's Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.

John Tobin - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, June 11 of John Tobin of Ossory Terrace, Rathdowney and formerly Cloonfree, Strokestown, Co Roscommon and Dundrum.

Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Sadly missed by his wife, Collette and his daughters Tara and Jennifer, son-in-law Eoin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Brendan, Frank and Pat, sisters, Marie and Olive, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O' Sullivan's funeral home, Rathdowney on Tuesday evening from 7pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in The Church of the Holy Trinity, Rathdowney (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney) followed by interment in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney.

Iris Landon - Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, June 12 of Iris Landon (née Good) of Carrick, Rathdowney and formerly of Gearagh, Fermoy.

Peacefully at her home. Dearly loved wife of Robert and loving mother of Persis, Priscilla (Carey), David and Stephen, and dear sister of Freda (Good). She will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her husband, daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, son-in-law Gerard, daughters-in-law Lucy and Jane, extended family and large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday at 2pm until 4pm and at 5.30pm until 8.30pm. Eircode; R32 AD81. House private at all other times please. Private family Funeral Service at her home on Tuesday. Graveside service and burial on Tuesday in St. Lukes Cemetery , Douglas, Cork arriving at 2pm aprox. Eircode; T12 N832. All are welcome to attend.