26 Oct 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, October 26, 2022

26 Oct 2022 10:58 AM

Brigid Walsh - Ballyroan

The death took place on Tuesday, October 25 of Brigid Walsh of Ballyking, Ballyroan. 

Peacefully at Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home.Sadly missed by her sisters Mary, Nellie(Ellen), and Kathleen, brothers Peter, Jim and Ned, sisters in law Kathleen, Dympna and Imelda, brothers in law Willie, Jonas and Seamus, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends

Reposing at her brother Jim's residence Ballyking R32V803 from 4pm on Thursday afternoon. Prayers at 7.30pm on Thursday evening. House private on Friday morning. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am in St. Brigid's Church Ballinakill which can be viewed on the link https://www.ballinakillknockparish.com/. Burial afterwards in St.Brigid's Cemetery.

Calum Sean Dougan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, October 25 of Calum Sean Dougan of Carlow Town and formerly Portlaoise and Randalstown, Co. Antrim.

Unexpectedly. Dearly beloved son of Martin and Emma, and brother of Hayley and Daniel. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken grandparents Danny and Alison, Aunts Laura, Danielle and Dervla, Uncles Eamon and Kieran, all his cousins and his entire family circle and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Philip O'Brien - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, October 24 of Philip O'Brien of 4 Ashley Gardens, Portlaoise and Athy. 

Peacefully, in the Regional Hospital Portlaoise surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his sisters, Chris (O'Connor), Mary (O'Brien) and Patricia (Berry). Also his nieces, nephews, brother in law, his cousin Ned Martin, neighbours and friends.

Philip will repose in the Presentation Chapel Stradbally on Thursday evening at 6pm with recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Whelehan Funeral Director's on Friday morning at 10.15am to arrive at Saint Michael's Parish Church, Athy for 11am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on churchlink http://wwwparishofathy.ie/

Cremation service to follow in Newlands Cross crematorium, Dublin at 2.20pm. Philips cremation service will be live streamed on https://www.d trust.ie/location/Newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html 

Alice Maher - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, October 24 of Alice Maher (née Mulhall) of Woodview, The Lock, Portarlington and formerly of Woodenbridge, Ballybrittas.

Peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Pat and darling daughter Ailish. Deeply regretted by her loving family John, James, Mary, Padraig, Margaret and David, brother Dan, daughters-in-law Brid, Agnes and Deirdre, sons-in-law Mal, Kevin and Tom, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Margaret's residence (eircode R32 P8P2), Bracklone Street, Portarlington, on Tuesday afternoon from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11am, arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St John's Cemetery, Killenard.

Alice's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

