Electricity company issues General Election poster warning to politicians and parties

The ESB has warned political parties and candidates that it will remove posters from electricity poles and recover the costs from the parties and groups responsible.

In a statement, ESB Networks reminded all groups and parties involved in the upcoming General Election that the erection of posters on ESB electricity poles poses a serious safety risk to ESB Networks staff, contractors and members of the public and is strictly prohibited.

The power company said dangerous situations have been created in the past by individuals or parties erecting posters on electricity poles.

"There is a very real danger to life when placing posters on live electricity poles. Posters have caused the pole to catch fire as well as creating blind spots for traffic.

"ESB Networks has been required to interrupt the electricity supply to households and businesses in order to safely remove these dangerous posters. Posters that are erected on electricity poles will be removed by ESB Networks and the costs incurred may be recovered from the respective parties and groups involved," said the company.

ESB Networks said it regularly advises the general public to always stay clear of electricity poles and wires through its TV, radio and social media campaigns.

"It is important that these messages are taken on board in the interest of safety," it said.

In the event of a dangerous situation or emergency, the company reminded the public to immediately phone ESB Networks emergency service on 1850 372 999 (24 hour/7 day service).