Green Party in Laois to launch rural development plan

The Green Party is set to launch its General Election policy for rural Ireland in Laois.

The party is to launch its Rural Development plan the Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise.

Green Party Agriculture spokesperson Pippa Hackett will launch the plan with the party's rural development spokesperson Roisín Garvey.

The Green Party says the event will outline proposals for supporting and developing communties in rural Ireland.

Ms Hackett, an Edenderry-based farmer, is a candidate in the Laois Offaly constituency.

The launch takes place on Monday, January 27.