FINAL TALLY: Sinn Féin's Brian Stanley the runaway poll topper in Laois Offaly

Sinn Féin's Brian Stanley will top the poll in Laois Offaly with close to a quota and a half with Fianna Fáil will take 32.5% of the first preference votes in Laois/Offaly according to the final tally but.

The outgoing Portlaoise based Sinn Féin TD proved to have massive cross border appeal as he gained a huge amount of votes in Offaly, particularly in the north of the county.

Barry Cowen, Sean Fleming and Charlie Flanagan look set to also get elected with the battle coming down to three candidates for the third and final seat.

Independent Carol Nolan is currently in pole position with a more than 700 vote lead over Marcella Corcoran Kennedy and just over 1,000 ahead of Peter Ormond.

As a former Sinn Féin TD, she could also benefit strongly from the large surplus from Brian Stanley.

The counting of votes is now underway with a very close eye being kept on potential transfers from the possible 5,000 surplus from Brian Stanley.

FINAL TALLY FOR LAOIS/OFFALY

Corcoran Kennedy, Marcella (Fine Gael): 4,388 (6.4%)

Cowen, Barry (Fianna Fail): 8,525 (12.5%)

Daly, John (The National Party): 434 (0.6%)

Flanagan, Charlie (Fine Gael): 7,318 (10.7%)

Flanagan, Pauline (Fianna Fail): 1,911 (2.8%)

Fleming, Sean (Fianna Fail): 7,642 (11.2%)

Hackett, Pippa (Green Party): 3,387 (4.9%)

Leahy, John (Independent): 3,432 (5%)

Nolan, Carol (Independent): 5,195 (7.6%)

Ormond, Peter (Fianna Fail): 4,189 (6.1%)

O’Rourke, Noel (Renua): 309 (0.5%)

Smollen, Ken (Irish Democratic Party): 2,599 (3.8%)

Stanley, Brian (Sinn Féin): 16,319 (23.8%)

Tuohy, Noel (Labour): 1,954 (2.9%)

Tynan, Stephen (Solidarity – PBP): 849 (1.2%)

PARTY BREAKDOWN

FIANNA FAIL: 32.5%

SINN FEIN: 23.8%

FINE GAEL: 17.1%

INDEPENDENT: 12.6%

GREEN PARTY: 4.9%

IRISH DEMOCRATIC PARTY 3.8%

LABOUR 2.9%

OTHERS 2.4%