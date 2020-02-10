And they're off - Laois Offaly General Election count day two is underway

Counting is back underway in Portlaoise where four seats are left to fell in the Laois Offaly constituency.

Count staff started work at 9am on Monday morning, February 10 distributing the votes of Fianna Fáil candidate Pauline Flanagan who was eliminated on the third count with 1,874 votes.

So what has happened so far?

Sinn Féin's Brian Stanley was elected on the first count topping the poll with 16,654 and exceeding the quota by 5,083 votes.

Second in the running was Barry Cowen of Fianna Fáil followed by Sean Fleming also of FF. Fine Gael Minister Charlie Flanagan came in fourth followed by Independent TD Carol Nolan.

Things have not panned out as Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil had hoped. Marcella Corcoran Kennedy looks likely to lose her seat and Fianna Fáil do not expect Peter Ormond to make the breakthrough.

The Green Party upped their vote but Pippa Hackett does not look like making it. John Leahy, IND, Ken Smollen, IDP, Noel Tuohy, Labour, Stephen Tynan Sol PBP all polled respectably. Noel O'Rourk, Renua, and John Daly, the National Party, will lose their deposits.

So what next?

Cowen, Fleming, Flanagan are all set to be returned to the Dáili while Carol Nolan, who was elected in 2016 as a Sinn Féin TD for Offaly, also looks set to be back in Leinster House.