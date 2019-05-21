Meet the candidates: Pauline Madigan, Fianna Fáil, Portlaoise Abbeyleix - Sponsored

Address

Hawthorn Drive Estate, Portlaoise

Occupation

Lecturer in IT Carlow and Public Representative.

Party

Fíanna Fáil.

Why have you decided to run in the Local Elections?

I have always had an avid interest in politics and people. I lecture in Public Affairs in IT Carlow and I am a former President of the Student’s Union, St. Patrick’s College Maynooth. Once I had finished my PhD and as a lifelong supporter of Fianna Fáil, I was delighted to be co-opted onto Jerry Lodge’s (RIP) seat. I just couldn’t avoid the ‘calling’ anymore... I discussed it (well at least I think I did…) with my husband Gerry Flanagan (also known as ‘Flano’ a secondary school teacher in the CBS in Portlaoise) and our three Laois children, Meghan, Frank and Paul Flanagan and they said ‘go for it’ (although I think they might also have said ‘get out of the house’!!!).

Why should people vote for you?

I am a straight talking, hard worker and as my father used to say when I was milking cows: ‘Is fearr obair ná caint’ – ‘Work is better than talk’. I like to just get on with whatever job needs to be done.

I am an active listener. I will listen to a person’s story and I will act on it. When appropriate, I enjoy a laugh and a joke with people – that can often be as important in our community than anything else.

And I genuinely care.

What do you think is lacking in your area and what will you be campaigning for?

More roundabouts!! (Sorry, that was a little joke… Although seriously, there is one badly needed on the Mountmellick Road, but I digress). I will keep representing our community about:-

* Our Hospital

* Housing

* The problems facing the ‘squeezed middle’

* Caring and providing for the elderly

* Issues with climate change

* Childcare

* Mental health issues

* Culture and history of Laois

* Anything to do with social injustice.

* Education including provision for higher education

Overall though, I think it’s a vision for Laois that we need to be looking at. If I am elected, I want to play my part in making Portlaoise and the County of Laois the best place to do business in, live in, to farm and to visit. So just get on with it and give Pauline Madigan your number ONE vote on Friday 24th May 2019.