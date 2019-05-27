FIFTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election fifth count Portlaoise #LE19
FIFTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election fifth count Portlaoise following the distribution of SF John Gormley's votes (141) #LE19
Total poll 10,370
Invalid - 151
Valid poll - 10,219
Seats - 7
Quota - 1,278
Count 5:
Timothy Adejumo - Non-party - 374
Thomasina Connell - Fine Gael - 525
Tom Duffy - Non-party - 167
Dominic Dunne - Renua - 415
Caroline Dwane Stanley - Sinn Féin - 1,334
Catherine Fitzgerald - Fianna Fáil - 1,177
Naeem Iqbal - Non-party - 468
Donal Kelly - Fianna Fáil - 359
Pauline Madigan - Fianna Fáil - 355
Noel O’Rourke - Renua - 150
Mary Sweeney - Fine Gael - 1,189
Noel Tuohy - Labour Party - 1,116
Caroline Dwane Stanley elected - her 56 surplus votes to now be distributed
JOHN JOE FENNELLY AND WILLIE AIRD ALREADY ELECTED IN FIRST COUNT
Portlaoise poll topper milks the success! #LE19
