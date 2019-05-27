FIFTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election fifth count Portlaoise #LE19

FIFTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election fifth count Portlaoise following the distribution of SF John Gormley's votes (141) #LE19

Total poll 10,370

Invalid - 151

Valid poll - 10,219

Seats - 7

Quota - 1,278

Count 5:

Timothy Adejumo - Non-party - 374

Thomasina Connell - Fine Gael - 525

Tom Duffy - Non-party - 167

Dominic Dunne - Renua - 415

Caroline Dwane Stanley - Sinn Féin - 1,334

Catherine Fitzgerald - Fianna Fáil - 1,177

Naeem Iqbal - Non-party - 468

Donal Kelly - Fianna Fáil - 359

Pauline Madigan - Fianna Fáil - 355

Noel O’Rourke - Renua - 150

Mary Sweeney - Fine Gael - 1,189

Noel Tuohy - Labour Party - 1,116

Caroline Dwane Stanley elected - her 56 surplus votes to now be distributed

JOHN JOE FENNELLY AND WILLIE AIRD ALREADY ELECTED IN FIRST COUNT

