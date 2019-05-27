TWELFTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election eleventh count Portlaoise #LE19
TWELFTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election twelfth count Portlaoise distribution of Donal Kelly's 466 votes
Total poll 10,370
Invalid - 151
Valid poll - 10,219
Seats - 7
Quota - 1,278
Count 11:
Thomasina Connell - Fine Gael - 679
Dominic Dunne - Renua - 636
Naeem Iqbal - Non-party - 626
Mary Sweeney - Fine Gael - 1,369
MARY SWEENEY ELECTED - HUGE CELEBRATIONS AT THE COUNT CENTRE
Mary Sweeney's surplus of 91 votes to be distributed next
Caroline Dwane Stanley elected
JOHN JOE FENNELLY AND WILLIE AIRD ALREADY ELECTED IN FIRST COUNT
Count 12 Portlaoise LEA Results. Mary Sweeney FG elected. #LE19 #LocalElections2019 #Laois pic.twitter.com/58uw0FSv6T— Laois County Council (@LaoisCouncil) May 27, 2019
