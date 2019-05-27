TWELFTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election eleventh count Portlaoise #LE19

TWELFTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election twelfth count Portlaoise distribution of Donal Kelly's 466 votes

Total poll 10,370

Invalid - 151

Valid poll - 10,219

Seats - 7

Quota - 1,278

Count 11:

Thomasina Connell - Fine Gael - 679

Dominic Dunne - Renua - 636

Naeem Iqbal - Non-party - 626

Mary Sweeney - Fine Gael - 1,369

MARY SWEENEY ELECTED - HUGE CELEBRATIONS AT THE COUNT CENTRE

Mary Sweeney's surplus of 91 votes to be distributed next

Caroline Dwane Stanley elected

JOHN JOE FENNELLY AND WILLIE AIRD ALREADY ELECTED IN FIRST COUNT

