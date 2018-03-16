Tickets for Electric Picnic 2018 have sold out a day after line-up announced

Just a day after the exciting line-up for Electric Picnic 2018 was announced, the tickets have all sold out.

The Laois festival takes place on September 1 to 3 this year, and will be headlined by Kendrick Lamar, Massive Attack and N.E.R.D.

More favourites that probably tipped punters into buying a last minute weekend ticket, include Dua Lipa, St Vincent, George Ezra, The Kooks, Wolf Alice, Chvrches, Garbage and Sigrid.

Full line-up here.

Festival Republic confirmed this morning that all the tickets are completely sold out.

"Following last year’s record breaking sell out – yet again we are sold out, demonstrating the unwavering popularity of Ireland’s favourite music and arts festival," they say.

They promise "more exciting announcements over the coming months".

Did you get yours? How excited are you?