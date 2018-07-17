Tour de Picnic your way to the Electric Picnic

With less than two months to go to the Electric Picnic there is still time to get training and enter this year’s Tour de Picnic and getting your hands on some tickets to the festival in Stradbally in the process..

There are a limited number of places left for the annual charity 80 km cycle or 17km run and it’s the last place to get your hands on tickets to the sold out event.

2fm’s Keith Walsh has just signed up to do this year’s cycle and he will be giving budding cyclists some training tips over the coming weeks so make sure to tune in! Keith is a veteran Tour de Picnic cyclist, this will be his fourth outing with a ersonal best of under 4 hours!

"Make sure you have a fairly decent bike, I’ve seen people struggle on a bike that’s too small for them. A French style city bike with a basket on the front might look cool at EP but it’s probably not going to be your best option for an 80k cycle," he said.

Keith will be joined by Eoghan Murphy TD Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, and 2fm’s Eoghan McDermott. So get on yer bike and join the 1,000 strong cyclists and runners!

Now in its tenth year Tour de Picnic is sponsored by The Complete Natural and by taking part you can help raise money for three very worthwhile charities: The ISPCC, The Jack & Jill Foundation and Headway Ireland. A €50 deposit will secure your place on the cycle or run, the deposit is also counted towards your final fundraising total.

You must raise a minimum of €395, which gives you weekend access plus camping, the fully supported 80km cycle or 17km run (supplemented by bus), an official TdP jersey, snacks and drinks along the route, baggage transfer, burger and beer on arrival, return bus and bike transfer home!

And if you have never cycled before don’t let the distance put you off, Dairy is the perfect partner for training and sport and milk stops will help to keep the cyclists well hydrated on their way to the picnic.

Get on your bike, sign up and start your training!