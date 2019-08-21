Explore colourful Little Picnic inside Stradbally's walled garden at Electric Picnic

THE WALLED GARDEN OF STRADBALLY ESTATE WELCOMES FAMILIES TO THIS YEAR’S ELECTRIC PICNIC

Roll up, roll up for this year’s Little Picnic, returning again to the Stradbally estate’s stunning walled garden – an oasis for families at the grown-up festival.

This year, Little Picnic will be run by the lovely folks behind Kaleidoscope so expect a mini-festival of family and fun for everyone, 12 and under in the 19th-century garden.

Across the weekend, the leading lights of Irish creative talent are to be found right here - from music, art, science, nature, sport, theatre, food, spoken word, illustration and tonnes and tonnes more. With four stages and a sports field, there’s something for everyone in the whole family!

Over the years the riotously colourful Little Picnic has provided a haven of calm, fun and discovery and this year promises to be extra special.

Performances and workshops include The Ballymore Brass Band, the Explorium Family Science Show with Mark the Science Guy, Gaiety School of Acting, Marty Moncrieff the Teddy Bear Thief, the Javanese Gamelan Orchestra, the Laois Youth Orchestra, My Higher Shelf, Bean & Goose Chocolates, Fighting Words, Junk Kouture and many more.

With lots and lots of design workshops, creative types of all ages are spoiled for choice. And that’s not all - Little Picnic Sports Field will play host to some well-known faces, who’ll be giving masterclasses of their own for all the family, as well as high energy fun with Go Gym.

