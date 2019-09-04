New Electric Picnic 2020 ticket limit at Laois Ticketmaster outlet

The dust has barely settled on Electric Picnic 2019 and attention has already turned to next year's festival.

Tickets for Electric Picnic 2020 go on sale on Saturday, September 7 at 9 am at Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and online. The festival will take place from September 4 - 6 next year in Stradbally.

Ahead of the expected long queues on Saturday, the only physical Ticketmaster outlet in Laois has put up a notice of a new ticket limit at its store.

Colgan Sports at Main Street, Portlaoise has written a notice on its windows saying "EP 2020 strictly 2 tickets per customer (no exceptions)".

It is written three times across the shop front.

Last year hundreds of people queued from as early as 4:30 am to get their hands on tickets.

The shop owner Aidan Colgan told the Leinster Express at the time that staff were locked inside at one point and there was anger from those who had waited for hours but tickets had sold out by the time they got to the top of the queue. The queue went all the way from Main Street to Lyster Square last year.

Ticket prices for Electric Picnic 2020 have not been revealed yet. A new loyalty scheme has been set up this year. All ticket info is on the Electric Picnic website here.

WATCH: The queue is HUGE for Electric Picnic 2019 tickets in Portlaoise