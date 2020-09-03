Ah Guards! Laois Offaly Gardai share memories of Electric Picnic 2019

It's a week of reminiscing about Electric Picnic and Laois Offaly Gardaí are no exception.

This Thursday September 3, when the early bird campers should be arriving in force to Stradbally, the Gardaí shared some photos of the 2019 Laois festival, with this lovely message.

"So today our Electric Picnic operation should be kicking into full throttle with traffic management, community engagement and public safety. We would be engaging with those that would have been attending the event.

"Here are some pictures from last year when social distancing was not part of our thought process.

"We would like to say thank you to all our colleagues that work at the event, particularly our Garda Staff who keep us rolling and have been throughout the pandemic.

"Fingers crossed we will see you all #ep2021 #communityengagement #physicaldistancing #washyourhands #wearyourmask #inthistogether "