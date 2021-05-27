Electric Picnic 'too much, too soon' says Laois councillor who represents host town Stradbally

A county councillor who represents the Laois town and hinterland that hosts the Electric Picnic has come out against the holding of a festival this year.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy represents the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District which takes in Stradbally.

"I do not believe that the Electric Picnic should go ahead this year. I honestly think that we need another year to hopefully have brought this COVID to a place where we can be comfortable and safe.

"To have 70,000 festival-goers converge on our town this September is not safe and In my opinion is too much too soon," said the Fianna Fáil representative on Facebook.

However, his view is completely different to an FF TD who met the Electric Picnic organiser in recent days. Laois Offaly TD and Minister Seán Fleming also attended the meeting with Melvin Benn.

Read also: YOUNG PEOPLE DESERVE A BREAK IN THE SHAPE OF THE ELECTRIC PICNIC

Laois County Council would have to grant permission for the event while drinks licences would have to be secured from the local district courts. The Government would also have to lift restrictions on mass gatherings.

Laois has already lost a multi-million euro money spinner in the shape of the National Ploughing Championships which was due to be held next door to Stradbally in Ratheniska.