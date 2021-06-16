Electric Picnic claims to have a 'draft plan' to short circuit Covid-19

Electric Picnic organisers say they have a Covid-19 plan for the event in Stradbally but they have not submitted it as part of their licence application because they want to agree with health authorities.

EP Republic has applied to Laois County Council for a licence for a 70,000 capacity festival in Laois at the end of September.

It has submitted a 63-page Event Management Plan to the council with other documents. A short section references how they have drawn up a plan to safely manage the Picnic in the context of a pandemic.

"The event will be subject to all relevant Covid-19 public health guidance and legislation at the time of the event.

"EP Republic Ltd has drawn up a draft Covid-19 Management Plan & Risk Assessment, which is a method statement and operational document.

"The plan will be agreed with the HSE and statutory agencies prior to the Event and a copy will be included in the final Event Management Plan," said EP Repulic.

The summary submitted says the draft plan outlines the practical application of controls to minimise the risk of transmission and spread of COVID-19, and takes into consideration the following:

• The risks of transmission of Covid-19

• How controls can be integrated into our current operational plans

• Management & implementation of the plan

• Developing and implementing a response plan in the event of a positive case

• Auditing and reviewing the delivery of the plan and improving

Stradbally residents have voiced some opposition to the event proceeding this year. Cllr Paschal McEvoy has said he believes it should be postponed.

Government has yet to make a call on what should happen.

The National Ploughing Championships was due to be held in nearby Ratheniska in late September but this was cancelled on grounds related to public health.