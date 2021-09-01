BREAKING: Final decision made on Electric Picnic Festival for 2021

A final decision has been made on Electric Picnic Festival for 2021 and news is not good for those who were holding out hope for the popular festival going ahead.

In an update this evening, organisers say that thry have no other choice but to cancel this year’s edition.

The organisers say, "We would not be able to do the festival justice this close to show day, and it would be unfair to ask ticket holders who’ve stood by us throughout this pandemic to come to EP and not get the full experience they are used to and deserve."

Ticket holders will be given an option of a full refund including booking fees. Those who want a refund are advised to contact Ticketmaster directly who will process the refund as soon as possible.

There is also the option to retain the ticket and carry it over to next year. If you choose this option instead of a refund you don’t need to do anything, just hold on to your ticket.

For more information on this please email enquiries@ festivalrepublic.com.

The organisers say they look forward to seeing everyone in Stradbally next year, the 2022 edition will revert back to the original weekend on September 2nd-4th, 2022.