New Fishtown on the menu for Electric Picnic 2022 in Laois

Fishtown and a new Mind and Body area are two of the new offerings on the Electric Picnic menu for 2022 in a plan which is almost identical to the proposals lodged with Laois County Council last year.

The Electric Picnic organisers have applied for a licence for a 70,000 capacity event from Thursday, September 1 to Sunday, September 4.

EP Republic are planning a similar attendance as the cancelled 2021 festival.

"The anticipated number of audience attending the event is a maximum of 70,000 people each day including children and guests," said the notice.

Apart from the capacity rising, changes are also on the cards to the stages.

The 2022 plan said Electric Picnic would host a new area, which was due be known as ‘Fishtown’. This was set to be located in the woodland area close to Hazelwood.

Electric Picnic is also introducing ‘Mind and Body’ which will replace Body and Soul as previous years. The Mindfield area will move to a site beside the new Mind and Body area.

The organisers have applied for permission to stage 'low key' entertainment from 7pm to midnight on Thursday, September 1. They say this will be limited to the woodland stages and late night entertainment venues only.

Entertainment on the Main Stage and Terminus Stage will run from 2pm to 2am on Friday / Saturday; from 11am to 2am Saturday / Sunday; from 11am to midnight Sunday.

All other areas: Thursday 6pm to midnight; Friday - Noon to 4am (Sat); Saturday - 10am to 4am (Sun); Sun 10am to 4am (Mon).

The main tented areas are: Electric Arena, Rankins Wood, Cosby Stage (Silent Arena), Comedy, Jerry Fish, Terminus, Theatre.

The application said campsite, arena entrances and arena layouts have been reviewed and amended accordingly to accommodate the additional capacity.