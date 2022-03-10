Search

11 Mar 2022

First round of Electric Picnic acts whets the appetite of 70,000 revellers

electric picnic

Electric Picnic revellery. Picture: Alf Harvey

Conor Ganly

10 Mar 2022 9:00 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The first round of acts announced by the Festival Republic is sure to whet the appetite of 70,000 Electric Picnic picnicers when the big event returns home to Stradbally Co Laois in September.  

Dermot Kennedy and Megan Thee Stallion headline the Main Stage on Friday, September 2 with Tame Impala and Picture This topping the bill on Saturday, September 3.

The Artic Monkeys and Snow Patrol lead the way on Sunday night, September 4.

The rest of the line up in alphabetical order across the weekend is:
Ann Marie, Annie Mac, Fontaines D.C., Glass Animals, London Grammar, Pixies, The Kooks, Wolf Alice, Bright Eyes, Fred Again, Gang of Youths, Girl in Red, Griff, Gus Dapperton, Helena Hauff, Jeff Mills, Joy Crookes, JpegMafia, Khruangbin, Little Simz, Mall Grab, Mimi Webb, Perfume Genius, Rina Sawayama, Sleaford Mods, Willow, Blk, CMAT, Denise Chaila, For Those I Love, Mustard, Kean Kavanagh, Kojaque, Lyra, Orla Gartland, Saint Sister, Sorcha Richardson, The Scratch, Tolu Makay, Amy Michelle, CVC, Just Wondering, Kamal., Kynsy, Lucy Blue, Q.

Festival Republic say more acts are due to be announced in the coming months.

Mind & Body replaces Body and Soul and will be located on a new part of the fesitival fields.

MindField will also be sporting a new look. It features a new Human Lab stage.

Fish Town will be moving into the woods in Stradbally this year.

There'll be a new harbour enclosure for Salty Dog while the organisers say a there will be a bumper-sized Trailer Park. Freetown could also be expansion mode.

Apart from the Main Stage the key venues are: Mind & Body, Salty Dog, Trailer Park, Fishtown, The Theatre, Fosset's Circus, Freetown, Mindfield, Terminus, Theatre of Food, Comedy, Spik Island, Trenchtown, Berlinhaus, Artlot, Casa Bacardi, Hazelwood, Anachronica, Transmission, Global Green, Greencrafts, Litlle Picnic, Lake Swimming.

