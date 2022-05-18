Bewley’s announced as coffee partner for Electric Picnic

Bewley’s has become the official coffee partner at Electric Picnic and Kaleidoscope after agreeing a new three-year deal with Live Nation, the entertainment company behind the two summer festivals.

The partnership is part of Bewley’s strategy to expand its audience base and represents a significant investment for the company, which is tripling its marketing budget over the coming years.

A unique, on-site South American inspired outdoor café will bring the sights, music, flavours and culture of South America alive at both festivals.

Bewley’s will offer a place for revellers to chill out and meet friends, while experiencing the best of Bewley’s coffee. A special summer festival drinks menu will be on offer, featuring hot and cold brews as well as espresso martinis.

Bewley’s says its ambition is to shake up the music festival coffee experience by serving high-quality coffee and ensuring the flavour experience matches the festival spirit at the events in June and September.

“We are delighted to sign this contract with Live Nation as its official coffee partner at Kaleidoscope and Electric Picnic,” said Managing Director of Bewley’s Jason Doyle.

“Bewley’s is on a mission to share its unique, quality coffee with new audiences by celebrating the festival spirit and transforming the coffee experience at festivals.”

The new partnership is a key part of Bewley’s summer programme of activity. Bewley’s Fiesta of Flavour will be brought to life across multiple channels including Out of Home advertising (OOH), digital media, customer competitions, merchandise and in-store promotions.

“I am delighted that Bewley’s has come on board to partner with Kaleidoscope and Electric Picnic. Bewley’s has an iconic standing in Ireland and will provide the highest quality coffees and beverages for all of our festival attendees,” said Managing Director Festival Republic, the organisers behind Electric Picnic, Melvin Benn.

Electric Picnic returns to Stradbally in Co Laois after three years from September 2 to 4, with a line-up that includes Arctic Monkeys, Snow Patrol, Tame Impala, Picture This and Dermot Kennedy.

Kaleidoscope is a family-focused festival taking place from June 24 to 26 in Russborough House Co Wicklow, headlined by Feeder and James Morrison.