'No show like a Joe show' Remembering Joe Dolan 10th anniversary tour coming to Portlaoise

The record breaking reunion tour 'Remembering Joe' 10th Anniversary tour is coming to Portlaoise this April.

The gig will be a reminder of the Joe show as it was featuring the original Joe Dolan band with five vocalists led by his brother, Ben Dolan, Adrian Dolan, Ray Dolan, Sandra Dolan and Karen Carroll.

This show is selling out all over the country as people fondly remember the Irish star that was Joe Dolan.

The last time Joe Dolan was in Portlaoise he was joined on stage by the late Seve Ballesteros, the renowned golfer.

The night will be an opportunity to reel back the memories. Joe Dolan was the only Irish singer to reach number one in the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, so there will be people of all ages looking to get tickets!

The show will be held at the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise on Thursday, April 12. Tickets are €30 each and are available from hotel reception or phone 057 86 78588.

See more on the Joe Dolan website here.

