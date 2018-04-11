Abbeyleix Lions Club host first ever classic car run

The Abbeyleix and District Lions Club is holding a first ever Classic Car run as a fundraiser to help support local needy causes.

"The event is a first for Abbeyleix and if successful we would hope that it would gravitate towards an annual event," say the organisers.

All funds raise will help the volunteer men and women of the Lions Club with charity their work for local causes.

The Manor Hotel Abbeyleix this Sunday, April 15 at 11am with all proceeds to Abbeyleix and District Lions Club.

The entry fee is €20 per car with departure at 12 noon.