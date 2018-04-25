Many Leinster sufferers will take part in International Lyme Disease Awareness Day

Lyme Disease patients from throughout Ireland, Leinster and Laois, converge on Dáil Éireann on May day to highlight the plight of Irish suffers of Lyme and Tick borne co-infections.

The group will join with millions of others around the world on Tuesday, May 1 who will be marking International Lyme Disease Awareness Day by marching, rallying at government buildings and doing all they can to raise awareness of this dehbiliatating illness.

Over 300,000 people are diagnosed with Lyme Disease in the US every year, making it more highly diagnosed than HIV/AIDS. In Ireland inaccurate testing and treatment make it impossible to know the correct number of cases, leaving many to travel abroad for diagnosis and treatment. The HSEs Dr Paul McKeown recently estimated that there are upward of 200 cases in Ireland each year.

Lyme Disease and Tick Borne Co-Infections are often misdiagnosed as M.E. Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, M.S., Fibromyalgia, Lupus, Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimers Disease, Early Onset Dementia, Depression or Arthritis. Early diagnosis and treatment is vital if a patient is to recover.

On Sunday, May 6 a patient lead meeting will be held at the Rivercourt Hotel in Kilkenny for people in the South East, who are affected by Lyme Disease and Tick borne infections.

Information on testing and treatment options will be available on the day. It will be an opportunity for both patients and their family and friends to connect with others dealing with this debilitating condition.