Vintage table quiz in store for all in Ballyfin
At the Ballyfin Vintage and Veterans Club Run were Shelly and Debbie Whelan. PIcture: Denis Byrne
The Ballyfin Vintage and Veteran Club's annual table quiz takes place in January.
An entry fee of €40 applies for a table of 4 or €10 per person, with spot prizes on the night.
Proceeds in support of local causes.
The quiz takes place in the Deadmans Inn, Ballyfin at 8.30pm, Friday, January 25
Please call Pat O’Connor at 087-7824481 for queries or any additional information on the Ballyfin Vintage and Veteran Club.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on