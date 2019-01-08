Vintage table quiz in store for all in Ballyfin

The Ballyfin Vintage and Veteran Club's annual table quiz takes place in January.

An entry fee of €40 applies for a table of 4 or €10 per person, with spot prizes on the night.

Proceeds in support of local causes.

The quiz takes place in the Deadmans Inn, Ballyfin at 8.30pm, Friday, January 25

Please call Pat O’Connor at 087-7824481 for queries or any additional information on the Ballyfin Vintage and Veteran Club.