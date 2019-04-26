Laois village to embark on first Darkness into Light Walk for Pieta House

The community of The Swan will stage its first Darkness into Light walk in aid of suicide charity Pieta House.

On Saturday, May 11 the people of the rural Laois village and surrounding area will join thousands of people around Ireland and other parts of the world in the dawn walk. The now international event aims help raise funds for the charity's work fight against suicide and self-harm.

Participants are asked to meet in The Swan Hall from 3.45am and leave at 4.15am sharp!

The walk includes two laps of the new walking track, a walk down through village and housing estates and onto Timahoe Road and back and to finish with two more laps of the track.

"We promise to be as quiet as we can but we do ask everyone in the community to light a candle and leave it out safely on their window or leave a light on to show support for this great cause," say the organisers.

There will be tea and coffee in The Swan Hall afterwards.

You can register online or there will have donation bucket in hall that morning.

For more details contact Sandra 0857813597 Or Roisin 0877633436.

Mountmellick and Rathdowney have staged Darkness into Light walks in previous years.