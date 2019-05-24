Daft Punk tribute and Paddy Casey among free Portlaoise Old Fort Festival lineup

Paddy Casey, a Daft Punk tribute band, live trad sessions and great music from DJs are all set to feature as part of a new and exciting addition to the Old Fort Quarter Festival in Portlaoise this June.

One of the exciting new developments to night time at the festival is the addition of a Heritage Pub Trial.

This perfectly complements the new gig stage in Laois Music Centre where the headline acts will perform Friday, Saturday and Sunday night June 28, 29 and 30.

All events in the pubs will be free and with the new Old Fort Stage just minutes from the Main Street, within the Old Fort Protector walls at Fitzmaurice Place, the centre of town will be a hive of activity.

Portlaoise pubs are delighted to be part of the Heritage Pub Trial as it allows Main Street to shine at the heart of the Old Fort Festival.

Twelve pubs will take part in the trail taking you from one end of town to the other with many entertaining stops along the way.

As a taster of music to come, Jeremiah Grant’s has Paddy Casey Live on the Gallows Stage on Friday, June 28, DJ George Mercer Gallows Stage & DJ Aaron Collins Main Bar on Saturday, June 29 and Live Trad Session and Daft Punk Tribute Live on the Gallows Stage on Sunday, June 30.

Portlaoise Comhaltas is on board and has added a great Seisiúin Trail offering the best in traditional music, Ol agus Craic.

A great trad session will always get the evening going and Portlaoise Comhaltas will be playing in Andy Begin's, The Welcome Inn, Grellan Delaney's, Jeremiah Grants, Kavanagh's and Lily's Bar at various times over the weekend.

The pubs on the Heritage Pub Trial are Manhattan Mixer, The Welcome Inn, Peig’s, Jeremiah Grants, Grellan Delaney's, Andy Bergin’s, O’Loughlin’s, Kavanagh’s Bar & Venue, Lily’s Bar, Ramsbottom’s, Hume’s Bar.

More acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

