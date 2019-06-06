Here's what's in store for Portlaoise's Old Fort Quarter Festival so far

The Old Fort Quarter Festival 2019 is shaping up to be another hugely successful weekend of music, family entertainment, history and heritage in Portlaoise.

The main street will be pedestrianised for the full weekend making it the perfect spot to spend the day enjoying music, heritage, food and free family entertainment from 12 noon to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Guided heritage walks of The Old Fort by Laois Heritage Society will be scheduled with more details to follow.

Family entertainment is a huge part of the Old Fort Festival and there are fantastic acts that will have everyone rolling around with laughter on Saturday, June 29.

Comedy, some questionable ballet, circus tricks and overall good family fun are all the order of the day. Ballet Poulet, two world-class Olympian-level idiots will bring their latest masterpiece.

Step back in time to Medieval Maryborough and learn some of the fascinating histories of the mighty Fort Protector! Explore a soldier’s camp display, stalls of medieval armoury, medieval craft and cooking displays or make your own shield.

Featuring Lord Edwards Own Re-enactment Group, Raven Haven Aviaries, Ancient Music Ireland and Irish History Live Re-enactments Group and Claiomh Living History.

All weekend, some of the best local artisan producers from around Laois and beyond, will be bringing their culinary delights to the heart of Portlaoise at our delicious market.

There will be two stages on Main Street one by the courthouse and one by Shaws. Music and entertainment will run throughout the day.

A brand new Heritage Pub Trail is bringing some great free music gigs to the town over the June weekend.

Paddy Casey, a Daft Punk tribute band, live trad sessions and great music from DJs are all set to feature as part of a new and exciting addition to the Old Fort Quarter Festival.

Lilly's Bar has announced that legendary DJ Mark McCabe will play in their bar on Saturday, June 29 as well as Ireland's ultimate Red Hot Chilli Peppers tribute band on the same night.

Lilly's will host 'bottomless disco brunch' with Riff Shop from 12 -3 pm on Sunday in their newly renovated Garden Room with Riff Shop continuing into Sunday night.

The big headline acts of the weekend will be set on a brand new stage at Laois Music Centre which is located inside the Fort Walls and holds many great memories for locals as the former Scoil Mhuire.

Abbaesque and Qween, two amazing tribute bands will kick off proceedings on Friday night followed by King Kong Kompany and Pogueology on Saturday night. Finish out Sunday night in style with Smash Hits and Transmitter.

Tickets for these gigs can be snapped up HERE.

See Old Fort Quarter on Facebook or www.oldfortquarter.ie.