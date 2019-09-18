Castletown GAA club issues appeal ahead of fundraising auction

Castletown GAA club has issued an appeal for help ahead of a fundraising auction this September to raise funds for a popular local facility.

The club says all money raised will go to surface the new walking track at the community sports field.

The club says it is a well utilised fine facility for people to exercise in safety.

Ahead of the event, the club is appealing for items that can go under the hammer. Items that are welcome include crockery, cutlery, books, fodder (hay, straw, silage) turf, timber and furniture (in good condition). Gym equipment, gates, bicycles etc are also welcome.

To contribute contact castletowncsfd@gmail.com.or phone-0873361424. Items can be collected.

The club welcomes all support for the event which takes place on Sunday, September 29 starting at 2 pm. Community Centre