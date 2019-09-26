Portlaoise Macra may be a club for you

Portlaoise Marcra could be for you if you are interested in joining a club with a difference for young people.

As the Macra year kicks off Portlaoise Macra will be running a recruitment initiative over the few weeks.

The club says it offers something for everyone from competing in sports, to testing your brain power, developing speaking and presentation skills or just having a good time at any Macra social event and much, much more.

Over the past year, the club has organised foreign trips, competed in and won national honours in various competitions, hosted and attended weekly social events and generally kept our members enjoying the best of what Macra has to offer.

On Friday, September 27 the club will host an open night in the Macra hall on the Timahoe Road Portlaoise at 8.30pm.

There will be a number of speakers present to talk about various aspects of Macra as well as current members who have reaped the full benefits of what Macra has to offer.

Macra is open to anyone between 17 and 35, and contrary to popular belief is not just for those from a rural or farming background with a large percentage of the membership not being able to tell one end of a cow from another

If you are interested in joining or know someone who is, please come along to the new members night or contact Jean on 087 6991223 or Tony on 087 0933599.