A chance to help make sure Mountrath is magical next Christmas
Christmas light switch on in Mountrath in 2016.
Everybody who wants to make sure Mountrath is magical next Christmas is being urged to attend a meeting in the town this week.
Near the top of the agenda at the Mountrath Christmas Lights Committee AGM formation of a new committee.
The organisers say all are very welcome as the present committee is stepping down after ten years of services.
The meeting takes place on Thursday, January 16 in St Fintan's Hall at 7.30pm.
