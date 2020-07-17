Keadeen Hotel set to showcase what makes it a wonderful wedding venue

The 4 star Keadeen Hotel is County Kildare’s oldest family-run hotel, set amidst beautifully landscaped award-winning garden’s, which provide an ideal background for your wedding photographs.

Privately owned and managed by the O’Loughlin family since 1970 and with over 50 years’ experience in hosting weddings, they pride themselves on having built an unsurpassed reputation for quality, professional and friendly service, with great attention to detail.

Their Bridal Suite, which was renovated in 2016 now boasts 5 rooms offering a world of luxury for any bride or groom, with a ladies powder room, living room, breakfast room, a master bathroom with walk-in shower and stand-alone bath, and of course the master bedroom, with a large four-poster bed.

With 71 Luxurious bedrooms, they offer guests a special wedding bed and breakfast rate. Residents also have use of the Keadeen Club health and fitness centre including an 18m indoor heated pool, during their stay here.

In 2018 saw the launch of their eagerly anticipated 80 seater atrium and Italian courtyard garden in the heart of the hotel.

They are excited to finish works on a new outdoor Wedding Amphitheatre due to open in spring 2021. The new amphitheatre out in the beautiful gardens will provide a close and intimate atmosphere for your ceremony.

The Keadeen Hotel is committed to one wedding a day policy.

They highly recommend a viewing and would be delighted to show you all the hotel has to offer.

They will be hosting a wedding showcase weekend on Saturday July 26th & Sunday July 26th from 12pm to 5pm

You can also view the many wedding images on their website, www.keadeenhottel.ie, or on their social media pages including Facebook and Instagram.

