Laois Libraries host talk by parenting expert on key change in the lives of children

The transition from primary to secondary school is the subject of a talk by a popular parenting advisor hosted by Laois Libraries during the summer.

The service invites you to join join Dr Mary O’Kane of Ireland AM fame for the event which focuses on the transition which can result in both anxiety and excitement for parents and their children.

"This is one of the most significant transitions our young teens face. The changes are social, emotional, and academic, as they move from being the ‘seniors’ in their primary school to the ‘juniors’ in this new educational environment.

"In this talk Dr O’Kane outlines some of the challenges faced during this transition, and offers very practical advice on how we can support students on this new educational journey," said the library service.

Dr O’Kane is a Lecturer in Psychology and Early Childhood Education teaching with the Open University. Popular for sharing her expertise in a relatable way, Mary is a regular contributor to Ireland AM on both parenting and early childhood education issues.

She gives public talks on a range of topics related to child wellbeing, parenting, and education, and is well known for her humorous down-to-earth approach.

The talk takes place on Tuesday, June 15 at 6.30 p.m. over Zoom. Email mountmellicklibrary@laoiscoco.ie to register your interest.