Laois African Support group want you to help them celebrate Africa Day
Cllr John King help launch Laois Africa Day in 2019
Laois African Support Group is looking for organisations and individuals to participate in this year Africa Day celebration.
This year's celebrations will be virtual from June 14-19.
They are looking for singers, cultural dancers, storytellers, spoken word performer, choirs, digital art, showcase art and craft, afro cuisine, business display, drama.
To register your interest Email:lnfo@laoisafrica.com
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on