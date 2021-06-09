Showcasing Africa to Laois on Laois Africa Day

The people of Laois are invited to celebrate the vibrant culture and heritage that is new to Laois communities on Laois Africa Day this month.

Laois African Support Group and Laois County Council will virtually celebrate Africa Day from Monday, June 14 to Saturday, June 19.

Videos showcasing all that’s great about African culture which is not part of Laois will be posted on the Laois Africa Support Group’s website and social media.

The event founder Bolaji Adeyanju explained that this year we will celebrate the vibrant cultural heritage of Africa and the contribution made to Irish Society by African communities and people of African descent.

“Due to Covid-19 we once again can’t have live performances and showcases, so everything will be pre-recorded and streamed. There will be arts and crafts, dancing and singing, but also interviews with African leaders in Laois,” he said.

This is the fourth Laois Africa Day to be run since Bolaji founded the Laois Africa Support Group and the event itself.

Laois County Council together with Laois African Support Group are among a number of organisations around the country that have been supported by Irish Aid, the Government’s overseas aid programme, managed by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to host Africa Day events this year.

Africa Day is designated by the African Union as an annual celebration of the continent’s unity. Celebrations to mark the day occur across the globe: in some African states, it is a designated national holiday, while in diverse cities – such as New York, London and Washington – academic gatherings and cultural showcases mark the day.

Last year, the theme was ‘Silencing the Guns’. There were special guest appearances from Councillor Yemi Adenuga and Midlands 103 presenter Anne Marie Kelly. Virtual performances were given by Joe S music, Tobi A, Itz David and Rita’s Traditional Dance to name a few.

You can attend Laois Africa Day 2021 through Laois County Council’s website, or Laois Africa Support Group’s website and social media.

The Laois Africa Support Group is an Irish non-governmental and voluntary organisation. It aims to involve Africans and other minority groups to become active participants in the local community through various programmes and events.

More at www.laoisafrica.com