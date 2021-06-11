Laois club dusts of the cobwebs as vintage wheels can finally start to turn again

Ballyfin vintage day

Vintage day in 2017

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

The easing of Covid-19 restrictions means the wheels can finally start to turn for one of the most popular summer pursuits in Laois.

Ballyfin Vintage & Veteran Club are first on the starting line with what will be their 10th annual road run on Sunday, June 27.

Starting 12 pm at the Community Hall, Ballyfin, the club says the event is free for visitors and spectators to come along.

Proceeds in support of local charities.

For queries or information on the Ballyfin Vintage & Veteran Club, please call Pat O’Connor at 087-7824481.

