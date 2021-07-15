Laois Easyriders charity cyclists to take short spin for charity

Rathdowney's Easyrider charity cyclists can't take to the roads on an epic fundraiser but that hasn't stopped the Laois group from fundraising this year.

Despite Covid-19 Easyriders will be staging a short cycle to continue the uninterrupted 19 years of fundraising. The charity group has raised several thousand euro down the years for also sorts of charities.

In 2019, the last year of the full cycle, the group raised €20,000 for the Kolbe Special School in Portlaoise. A total of €27,000 was raised the same year.

They'll be taking a short spin down the road to the Horse and Jockey in neighbouring Tipperary. They will be staying overnight.

The group plan to depart from the Square Rathdowney on Saturday, September11 at 10am returning on September 12.

Anybody who wants to go is asked to give their name next Friday, July 16 with a small deposit to secure hotel rooms. A package with out the overnight is possible.

New members are more than welcome to join Easyriders. To do so just end your phone number to their Facebook page and you will be added to the group chat. Thanks for your continued support from the committee.