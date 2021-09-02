Irish Red Cross in Laois welcomes new members to special event

Search our Archive

02/09/2021

Laois people who feel they could help a lifesaving local service is invited to head to Mountrath this weekend.
  
The Laois branch of the Irish Red Cross is holding an outdoor training session to which new and prospective members of the public are welcome to attend

It is free to join the Irish Red Cross which provides a great opportunity to learn new skills and contribute to your community in a vital way.

Covid-19 guidlines will be followed at the sesion at the Laois branch premises at St Fintan’s, Patrick St, Mountrath on Friday 3 September at 8pm.

Email Sarah on Secretary.laois@irishredcross.com or check out the Laois Irish Red Cross Facebook page.

