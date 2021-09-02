Irish Red Cross in Laois welcomes new members to special event

Pictures: Irish Red Cross Laois Area volunteers working on St Patrick's DAy and the smashed window and broken glass at their Mountrath base
Laois people who feel they could help a lifesaving local service is invited to head to Mountrath this weekend.
The Laois branch of the Irish Red Cross is holding an outdoor training session to which new and prospective members of the public are welcome to attend
It is free to join the Irish Red Cross which provides a great opportunity to learn new skills and contribute to your community in a vital way.
Covid-19 guidlines will be followed at the sesion at the Laois branch premises at St Fintan’s, Patrick St, Mountrath on Friday 3 September at 8pm.
Email Sarah on Secretary.laois@irishredcross.com or check out the Laois Irish Red Cross Facebook page.
More News
Batches of tea on sale at Irish supermarket recalled due to elevated levels of psychoactive compound
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.