Laois community rallies around to help make Roxy's Miracle happen

A packed schedule of events takes place next weekend in Abbeyleix to raise money for the Roxy’s Miracle campaign.

Get out, get moving and get your glam is the message in the appeal to support the events on Sunday, November 28.

Featured is a run, walk, pampering and a concert featuring great local talent.

Kick start your Sunday with a 5k run or family walk led out by Fr Paddy Byrne local Parish Priest. There will also be a 5k Road Race starting and finish at the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel.

Register from 9am at the Manor Hotel - €5 per person or €10 per family.

The race and walk start at 9.30am. Complimentary tea, coffee, home baking at finish.

Sunday also features a Glam-a-thon at the Manor Hotel Function Room 11am to 4pm.

Don’t miss the chance to be pampered while helping to raise money for the great cause. Local hairdressers, beauticians, make-up artists and barbers will be providing services for donations to Roxy's Miracle.

Services include: ladies GHD curls, waves, braids, upstlyes, hair consultations, gents cuts and styling, make up, skin consultation, shellac and nail polish.

There will also be a monster raffle with great prizes on the day.

The day will be rounded off with a fundraising concert in the Manor Hotel from 8pm. It features: Aaron Phelan & Paddy McHugh, Brian & Fiachra, Beats Workin', Jim & James Ring.

There will be a door prize and tickets available on the night for spot prizes donated by generous businesses who are never found wanting when asked to contribute to community causes like this. Admission is €10.

Social Distancing and Covid 19 precautions will be in effect on the day to make this a safe and fun event for all.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, December 5 there is a Bake Sale and Craft Fair in the outdoor dome area and indoor area Leeches Bar in Wolfhill.

If you can’t attend any of the fundraising events you can donate to Roxy’s Miracle, Finding A Clinical Trial For Roxy on GoFundMe.