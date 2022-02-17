Bloom yourself into some preloved wedding clobber in Laois

Do you want to donate some preloved wedding outfit for charity are on the hunt for at a something that would be perfect for the big day and won't cost you a fortune.

If so, the team at BloomHQ in Laois say they are excited to welcome you to their preloved wedding fair at their event space in Mountrath this weekend.

Taking place in the former chapel of the Brigidine Convent, the fair will showcase wedding decor, dresses, suits, and supplies that are left lying about your home after the wedding is over.

"This is a great opportunity to do a spring clean and help the environment by repurposing, reusing, or passing on your unused wedding decor or supplies," say the organisers.

The team will be happy to sell a preloved dress on your behalf and donate the funds raised to a local charity, the Laois Carer's Association. MORE BELOW LINK

BloomHQ say stallholders can book a table in advance through the Eventbrite. They will allow 2/3 person to merge and take one table together if they have limited supplies to sell.

Attendees can book an entry ticket for their bridal party (max 4 persons per party, if you have more than 4 please book a second entry ticket).

The sale takes place on Sunday, February 20 11 am to 4pm. MORE BELOW LINK.

For details, or questions please contact Regina info@bloomhq.ie or tap this link here