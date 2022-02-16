IN PICTURES: Dunamaise Arts Centre raises the curtain and the shutters on big night for Laois arts

The Dunamaise Arts Centre was delighted to re-open its Theatre Bar, after two years of being closed, at its first theatre event back since restrictions were lifted, last Friday 10th February.
The Fourth Wall Theatre Group Laois provided the entertainment with John B. Keane’s inimitable ‘The Field’ for the sold out audiences on Friday and Saturday nights.
Patrons enjoyed the fresh new look to the bar featuring its new blackboard menu adorned with handmade origami floral displays, designed by the arts centre staff, new festoon lighting, plants and furnishings.
The menu also saw new additions including Dunamaise blend coffee from Grape & Bean Portlaoise and Abbeyleix and new non-alcoholic Gin.
Further developments will be made to the bar in the coming weeks.
Photographer Terry Conroy covered the event on the night for the Dunamaise Theatre - scroll trough his pictures above.
